Grayson Capps set for Pirates Cove NYE party

Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes will help the patrons at Pirates Cove rock in the new year with multiple sets at the icnoic Josephine bistro beginning around 8 p.m.

Grayson, who has often said Pirates Cove is his favorite venue, is also set for solo gigs in the intimate Book Cellar at The Page and Palette in his hometown of Fairhope on Dec. 19 and Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Pirates Cove is located at 6664 Co. Rd 95. More info: 251-987-1224.

