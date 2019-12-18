NYE Bushwacker drop at Tacky Jacks G.S. at 8 p.m.

Top Hat & Jacke will be providing tunes & good cheer

Tacky Jack’s Gulf Shores will host its Annual New Year’s Eve Bushwacker Drop for those wanting an earlier celebration to bring in 2019. The party starts at 6 p.m., with live music from Tophat and Jackie . Bushwacker and balloon prize drops and Toast are scheduled at 8 p.m. Cost is $30 per person, including a heavy hors d’oeuvre buffet, party favors, $6 bushwackers. For reservations, call (251) 948-8881. The restaurant is located on the Intracoastal Waterway at 240 E 24th Ave. in Gulf Shores.

Pictured: Top Hat & Jackie (with Eddie Moody) are also playing on Thursdays and Fridays through December from 6-9 p.m. at the Barefoot Island Grill in Orange Beach. The married duo plays country/pop/folk/rock/blues and adds a little comedy for good measure. Also known for their willingness to play local charity events, the couple also owns a music store, Stringalong w. Top Hat, on Canal Rd. in Orange Beach.