Music on three stages at Flora-Bama NYE party

The Flora-Bama NYE party includes a dinner buffet from 6-11 p.m., and a breakfast buffet from midnight – 2 a.m. Guests will receive a souvenir huggie, party favors, a split of champagne, spectacular fireworks at midnight, great music on three stages, and a most ample breakfast buffet of bacon, sausage, eggs and biscuits. Tickets ‘til Dec. 24 are $40 for 21 plus. Add $5 after that.

Musical entertainment will include The Perdido Brothers, Tony Ray Thompson, Brian Hill, Electric Dog, Spencer Maze & Reckless, Bruce Smelley Band and Get Sideways. The Flora Bama Lounge, Oyster Bar & Grill is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Alabama-Florida state line. Info: 850-492-0611 or flora-bama.com.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with rockin’ music, party favors, an exquisite chef-prepared buffet, champagne splits, ‘bunches of munchies’ and a midnight Mullet Drop across the street from the ‘Bama at the Ole River Grill. Tickets are $30 for 18 and older, plus $5 at the door.