Christmas in the Park Dec. 2-31 at Lillian Rec. Park

Pre-registration not necessary for 9 a.m. free Dec. 2 Elf Run for Kids

Christmas in the Park opens at the Lillian Recreational Park on Dec. 2. Come see how the park has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind Christmas wonderland, with thousands of twinkling lights, the 20’ Wonderland Tree, and festive exhibits around the Park.

This year’s celebration will include a giant Christmas card contest with giant 4’x8’plywood Christmas cards displayed around the park’s walking trail. See if you agree with the judges’ choices of Most Creative, Most Holiday Spirit, and Community Favorite. Vote for their favorite on Facebook until noon on Dec. 2.

Christmas in the Park officially opens at 3 p.m. However, earlier in the day, Santa’s elves will be hosting an Elf Run for kids 12 and under. Kids are asked to dress as elves for this fun run.

The Elf Run is free and begins at 9 a.m. There will be two runs, one for children under the age of 6, one for children ages 7 to 12. Preregistration is not necessary. Just be at the Park no later than 8:45 a.m. to sign up and participate and run around the park soccer field.

Santa and Mrs. Claus have indicated they will arrive at the Park around 4:15 p.m.and that they are bringing a few of their favorite elves with them to help hand out goodie bags. Unfortunately, Rudolph is unable to attend since he’s resting up for his big night later in the month.

A variety of children’s activities will start at 3 p.m. Make an ornament, have a snowball fight, play games like “Pin the nose on Rudolph,” or write a letter to Santa. These are just some of the activities that will be offered that afternoon. There will also be music by Curt Cantrell, face painting, hot chocolate and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The “Launching of the Lights” will be at 5:30 p.m.

This year, Christmas in the Park is partnering with Toys for Tots, so there will be a box you may use to donate toys and books to the toy drive through Dec. 10.

“Christmas in the Park has become a family favorite. Last year, over 10,000 people visited our month-long lights display, with many people coming multiple times just to sit and enjoy the lights, said park volunteer Lucy Smith. “This year, our incredibly hard-working volunteers have added some new features we think people are going to love, including our Christmas train that will take children around the Park and our new, soon-to-be holiday favorite, “Merry-Oke” Christmas caroling night on Dec. 14.”

The lights will be on for everyone to enjoy, weather permitting, through Dec. 31. Admission and parking are free. Golf carts will be available opening day to transport anyone with mobility issues.

The Park is located at 33914 Widell Avenue in Lillian. For more information on Christmas in the Park, visit the Park’s website LillianRecreationalPark.org or call the Park, 251-962-2129.