3rd Annual Visions of Christmas show Nov. 30-Dec. 2 at Orange Beach Performing Arts Center

The City of Orange Beach Expect Excellence Music Department will present the 3rd Annual Visions of Christmas show at the Orange Beach Performing Arts Center Nov. 30-Dec. 2. All three dates will have 7 p.m. showtimes, and there will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 2. The variety show will be a combination of solos, duets, ensembles, and full choirs with some eight-part harmonies. Musical styles will range from classical to rock n’ roll versions of holiday songs. Free tickets are available online at onthestage.tickets or orangebeachal.gov. The Performing Arts Center (251-923-0043) is located at 23908 Canal Rd. on the eastern portion of the Orange Beach Middle/High School campus. Box office hours are from 3:30-6 p.m. on weekdays.

“This show is a community favorite because it creates an atmosphere of hope and happiness for the coming new year and is something the whole family can enjoy together,” said Expect Excellence Music Director Caleb Pittman. “We hope to put a smile on people’s faces, while we also get to share the reason for the season.’’

“We will have some recurring themes and comedic elements. But, even for those who have seen past performances, it will never be the same show because we always have some surprises,’’ added Orange Beach Creative Director Jessica Langston.

The Performing Arts Center is a Toys 4 Tots collection point and Operation Christmas Child boxes will e available during the performances. For those wanting to contribute, a new, unwrapped toy is requested.

With the majority of the Expect Excellence Music staff being University of Mobile alumni, the original framework for Visions of Christmas stems from that university’s annual Christmas show. Pictured: Top left to right: Matthew Craig, Abigail Bedsworth, Abigail Bedsworth, Matt Hurst, Chris Jenkins and Emryn Rowley; Second row left to right: Kat Vittetoe, Rissa Butt, Polly Pittman, Greg Engell and Hunter Britt; Bottom: Visions of Christmas performers sing “The 12 Days of Christmas” during a rehearsal on Nov. 17.