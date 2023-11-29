Billy Claus, LuLuBelles & movie at LuLu’s Dec. 15

Enjoy a memorable family Holiday experience at LuLu’s Gulf Shores Annual Billy Claus and The LuLuBelles winter break kick-off on Friday, Dec. 15 beginning at 3 p.m.

Billy Claus, Santa’s warm weather-loving brother, will be available for photos with the LuLuBelles from 3-5 p.m. Billy lives in the Caribbean, but he comes this way to help Santa during the Holiday season. The LuLuBelles are Billy’s fun version of Santa’s elves. Billy will visit with children and pass their wish list to his brother. The fun includes lots of children’s games and activities and a screening of Dr. Suess’ The Grinch from 5-7 p.m. The childrne’s book “Billy Claus and the Spirit of Christmas Island” by Lucy Buffett will be available in the gift shop.

LuLu’s is located in Gulf Shores under the HWY 59 Bridge, next to Homeport Marina. For more Billy Claus information, call (251) 967-5858 or visit LuLusFunFood Music.com.

Pictured: Billy Claus ornament from LuLu’s gift shop.