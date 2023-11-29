SALT selling alligator Christmas ornaments



This year’s South Alabama Land Trust Christmas ornament showcases a young, sleepy alligator enjoying the Alabama sunshine. (Photo by Susan Allison (above) from the 2022 SALT photography contest). The ornaments available for purchase for $20 online (southalabamalandtrust.org) or donate $250 and receive one in the mail as a thank you. Info: southalabamalandtrust.org. The holiday ornament is also available at Christmas Round the Corner in downtown Fairhope.

Since 1990, the South Alabama Land Trust has protected more than 10,800 acres of critical plant and animal habitat, coastal lands, the edges along creeks, rivers, and bays, clean water, and the scenic beauty that defines coastal Alabama. By working with willing landowners, SALT protects the water quality in creeks, rivers, and bays, and the habitat for native and sometimes rare plant and wildlife species.