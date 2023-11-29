Lillian Christmas Parade is Dec. 9

The annual Lillian Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 9 at 1 p.m. The Grand Marshalls will be William Hall and Lee Hoffman. The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay.sponsored parade will have over 50 entries and follow a route from the Lillian Community Club (LLC) at 34148 Widell Avenue to Hwy 98 and then north on 6th Street, west on Barclay then south on Santa Piedro and back to the LLC. There will be an award ceremony with refreshments directly following the parade at the LLC. Awards ($50 gift certificates) will be given for Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Enthusiastic and Spirit of Lillian. For registration or other info, call parade chair Robin Newell at 402-677-3944 or robinnewell3@gmail.com.

Pictured: Winners of the Best Overall entry in the 2022 Lillian Christmas Parade was the Gulf Coast Dance Group. This year’s event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9 on US Highway 98 and Santa Piedro Street. The parade is hosted by the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay.