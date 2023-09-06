Cookin’ with Carolyn Country Steak with Gravy

1 (1-1/2 pound) boneless top round

steak (1/2 inch thick), trimmed

1 (12 -oz.) jar beef gravy (Heinz)

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

Cut steak into 6 equal pieces; place in

a greased 4-quart electric slow cooker.

Combine gravy and remaining ingredients;

pour over steak. Cover and cook on HIGH

1 hour; reduce to LOW and cook 5-1/2 to

6 hours or until meat is tender. Yield: 6 servings.

Enjoy!