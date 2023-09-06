Cookin’ with Carolyn Country Steak with Gravy
Cookin’ with Carolyn Country Steak with Gravy
1 (1-1/2 pound) boneless top round
steak (1/2 inch thick), trimmed
1 (12 -oz.) jar beef gravy (Heinz)
2 Tbsp. tomato paste
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. dried thyme
Cut steak into 6 equal pieces; place in
a greased 4-quart electric slow cooker.
Combine gravy and remaining ingredients;
pour over steak. Cover and cook on HIGH
1 hour; reduce to LOW and cook 5-1/2 to
6 hours or until meat is tender. Yield: 6 servings.
Enjoy!