Cookin’ with Carolyn Garlic Flounder
6 (4 oz.) flounder fillets
1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce
2 Tbsp. minced garlic
1-1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
2 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. mixed peppercorns, crushed
vegetable cooking spray
fresh parsley sprigs (opt.)
Place fillets in a shallow baking dish.
Combine soy sauce and next 3 ingredients;
pour over flounder. Cover and marinate in
refrigerator 30 min. Remove fillets from
marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle fillets
evenly with peppercorns, pressing firmly so
pepper adheres to fillets. Place fillets on rack
of a broiler pan coated with cooking spray.
Broil 5-1/2 in. from heat (with electric oven
door partially opened) 8 to 10 min. or until fish
flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer
to a serving platter and garnish with parsley
sprigs, if desired. Yield: 6 servings.
Enjoy!