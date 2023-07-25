Cookin’ with Carolyn Garlic Flounder

6 (4 oz.) flounder fillets

1/4 c. low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1-1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice

2 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. mixed peppercorns, crushed

vegetable cooking spray

fresh parsley sprigs (opt.)

Place fillets in a shallow baking dish.

Combine soy sauce and next 3 ingredients;

pour over flounder. Cover and marinate in

refrigerator 30 min. Remove fillets from

marinade; discard marinade. Sprinkle fillets

evenly with peppercorns, pressing firmly so

pepper adheres to fillets. Place fillets on rack

of a broiler pan coated with cooking spray.

Broil 5-1/2 in. from heat (with electric oven

door partially opened) 8 to 10 min. or until fish

flakes easily when tested with a fork. Transfer

to a serving platter and garnish with parsley

sprigs, if desired. Yield: 6 servings.

Enjoy!