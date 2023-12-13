Cookin’ with Carolyn Pearl Onion Broccoli Bake

2 pkgs. (16 oz. each) frozen broccoli florets

1 pkg. (14.4 oz.) pearl onions

1/2 cup butter, divided

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

2 cups 2% milk

6 oz. cream cheese, cubed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups soft bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook broccoli in 1 in. of water until almost tender; drain. Cook pearl onions in 1 in. of water until almost tender; drain. Transfer both to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In a large saucepan, melt 1/4 cup butter; whisk in flour, salt and pepper until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, 1-2 min. Reduce heat; stir in cream cheese until blended. Add to vegetables; stir gently to coat. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Melt remaining butter; toss with bread crumbs. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, until topping is golden brown, 25-30 min. Enjoy!