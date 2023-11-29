Cookin’ with Carolyn Pecan Squares
Cookin’ with Carolyn Pecan Squares
2 cups flour
1/2 cup powdered sugar
1 cup cold unsalted BUTTER, cut up (no margarine)
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 (7.5 ounce) package almond brickle chips
1 cup chopped pecans
Combine flour and powdered sugar in a medium bowl.
Cut in butter with a pastry blender until crumbly. Press
mixture evenly into a greased 13×9 inch pan. Bake at
350 degrees for 15 minutes. Combine condensed milk
and remaining 4 ingredients, pour over crust. Bake at
350 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden. Cool, cut
into squares. Yield: 4 dozen
Note: can use Bits ‘O Brickle;
can use a fork instead of a pastry blender…takes longer
Enjoy!