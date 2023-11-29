Cookin’ with Carolyn Pecan Squares

2 cups flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup cold unsalted BUTTER, cut up (no margarine)

1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

1 large egg

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 (7.5 ounce) package almond brickle chips

1 cup chopped pecans

Combine flour and powdered sugar in a medium bowl.

Cut in butter with a pastry blender until crumbly. Press

mixture evenly into a greased 13×9 inch pan. Bake at

350 degrees for 15 minutes. Combine condensed milk

and remaining 4 ingredients, pour over crust. Bake at

350 degrees for 25 minutes or until golden. Cool, cut

into squares. Yield: 4 dozen

Note: can use Bits ‘O Brickle;

can use a fork instead of a pastry blender…takes longer

Enjoy!