Fat Tuesday Pancake Breakfast a new G.S. pre-parade tradition

By Steve Means

It’s almost here. Mardi Gras is just around the corner! Mullet Wrapper readers are highly sophisticated, intelligent, and well informed people. Therefore, you already know that Mardi Gras and pancakes are bound together with a deep historical connection.

In early days, Mardi Gras was the day people would eat as much as possible to fill their stomachs before the long days of fasting began with Lent. Back in those early days, and continuing until modern times, the food of choice was “pancakes”. The masses, who had very little money, couldn’t fill themselves with meats, vegetables and more expensive foods, so they chose to use what they had on hand. Basically, milk, eggs, butter and flour.

Mix those ingredients and guess what? You have pancakes! So eating pancakes on Fat Tuesday became a tradition that is still celebrated all over the world, including right here in Gulf Shores!

For many years, the Gulf Shores United Methodist Men have held the Fat Tuesday Pancake Day, serving hundreds of people hot pancakes, sausage and coffee. As usual, this years’ event is on Mardi Gras Day (Feb. 25th) from 7-10 a.m. in the church auditorium next to the old Winn Dixi building. Bring your lawn chairs to enjoy the fun filled Mardi Gras Parade beginning at 10 o’clock. Visit with your friends, enjoy a pancake breakfast, and walk just outside to enjoy the parade. It doesn’t get any better than that! Tickets are $5 in advance and $6 at the door. Available at the church office. or from any UMM member.