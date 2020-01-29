Feb. 8 Pirates of Lost Treasure flotilla ends with party at Flora-Bama

By Jimmie Sue Walters

Pirates, friends and the community are invited to Perdido Key’s official kick-off of Mardi Gras Season. It’s Perdido Key’s Biggest Mardi Gras Flotilla and guaranteed to be a fun time. Our 2020 theme is “It’s a Pirate Life for Me.’’ Whether it’s beads you crave, floating decorated boats, a fun day on the water, or lots of Pillaging Pirates – we guarantee a good time. Come on out on Saturday, Feb, 8. The parade departs Holiday Harbor basin at promptly 10:45 a.m. The flotilla will bead the docks along Sunset Grille, head east to Oyster Bar, do a U-Turn, shower the docks along Perdido Bay Seafood, continue to Galvez Landing bombarding docks with booty before heading west up Ole River. Pillage the Ole River Downstairs’ bar for One grog and get a group photo!

The Victory Party follows at the Flora Bama (Tent Stage) with flotilla cash awards for Most Spirited Crew; Most Original Theme; and Best Decorated Vessel. Registration is $25 each for those wishing to enter their boat. Booty Bags include a local Alan Woolford artwork designed event T-shirt – “It’s a Pirate Life for Me.” The captain’s meeting at Perdido Key Sports Bar is on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. All captains must attend.

Sunset Grille at Holiday Harbor Marina opens at 9 a.m. for $4 Bloody Marys; $3 Mimosas and Poinsettias. The Oyster Bar of PK opens at 10:30 a.m. for 25% discount on food and beverages. Call ahead to make reservations for the deck tables – 850-492-5600. Hub Stacey’s opens at 7 a.m. and will be serving breakfast and offering $3 Mimosas and Bloody Marys. You can walk down to Galvez Landing to view the parade from there. The Flora-Bama will have red beans and rice for $5 and lots of great entertainment, a 50/50 drawing, t-shirts & koozies and a “Grog” Treasure Chest of Liquor raffle (you do not have to be present to win). Award winners and 50/50 and

Treasure Chest Raffle winners will be announced around 2:45 p.m. Break out your ol’ pirate costume and dust off your boots. Come dressed like a Pirate and party With PLT all for the benefit of PLT & Secret Santa Foundation. For more info, contact Gregg Slawson at (850) 748-3222 or Barry Swift at (850) 426-9242.

Pictured: Pirate fun at the 2019 flotilla.