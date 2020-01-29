Participants welcome to join Feb. 22 Foley Mardi Gras parade

The Foley Mardi Gras Parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at the intersection of Roosevelt and Alston streets. The parade winds north on Alston before turning west on U.S. 98 and finally heading south on Oak Street. This parade is open to pre-registration from the public, and as such, we call it a people’s parade. If you’d like to ride in the parade or twirl your parasol in the second line, pre-register by contacting Paul Adams at 251-923-6918.