Fireworks part of July 4 fun at Foley’s OWA

Locals and vacationers alike will be celebrating Independence Day (July 4) at OWA with family-friendly activities, live entertainment throughout the property, and a spectacular fireworks show at 8:45 p.m. Celebrate with a fun day in the streets of admission-free Downtown OWA. Grab a delicious lunch, enjoy our live performances, dance to GLOWA at night, then sit back and enjoy a fireworks show. GLOWA shows are at 8 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. on July 4 at the main OWA fountain. GLOWA is a nighttime block party bash. Enjoy hit songs, fun lights, and a one-of-a-kind fountain show. OWA is located at 1501 South OWA Blvd. in Foley. For more info, call (251) 923-2111 or go to visitowa.com.