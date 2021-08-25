“First Time Across’’ author at Foley Library August 25

The Foley Library will host Coffee & Donuts with “First Time Across” autor Capt. James F. Cash on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. in the library’s upstairs reading room.

From the deck of his thirty-five-foot sailing catamaran, Captain James Franklin Cash navigated his crew nearly halfway around the world, across eleven thousand nautical miles, to nine different countries—and now he carries readers on the same seafaring adventure in his new book, “First Time Across.”

Reservations are required. More info: 251-943-7665 or foleylibrary.org. The library is located at 319 E. Laurel Ave.,