Four A Change concert Feb. 13 at Magnolia Hotel

Join Four A Change at the Hotel Magnolia on February 13 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. for “An Evening of Love Songs.” The group will be teaming up with the fabulous Copper Kettle TeaBar to provide a delicious selection of homemade desserts along with the Copper Kettle’s hugely popular selection of herbal teas, which will be available for purchase at 6:30 p.m. and again at intermission Tickets are $15 and available by calling 251-923-9818. Tickets can also be purchased at The Hotel Magnolia in Foley