Gulf Shores Woman’s Club Tour of Homes set for Feb. 8

On February 8, the Gulf Shores Woman’s Club will showcase five remarkable homes in its 43rd Annual Tour of Homes. The homes will be open from 9:30am to 4:00pm. They are located in Gulf Shores CraK Farms overlooking the beauMful golf course and in Orange Beach overlooking Terry Cove and Bayou St. John. Money raised goes to local scholarships and chariMes.

Tickets are $20 each and include 5 chances for raffle prizes. The prizes are from Beach House BouMque, Diamond Jewelers, The Arant Team – RE/MAX of Gulf Shores, The Skin Center & Total Health Spa at the McCollough InsMtute and Wildflowers rBouMque.

Tickets may be purchased at the following retail outlets: Foley – Fran’s on 59 (8153 Highway 59); McKenzie Street Florist (201 South McKenzie Street). Gulf Shores – Beach House BouDque at Pelican Place (3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy #320); Geez Louise BouDque (701 Gulf Shores Pkwy). Orange Beach – Bungalows at The Wharf (4776 Wharf Pkwy West #110); GiKed at SanRoc Cay (27267 Perdido Beach Blvd.); Wildflowers BouDque (25910 Canal Road). For more informaDon or to order Dckets, call Judie Flanigan at 251-554-4889.