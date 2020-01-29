Dolphin Athletic Club Drawdown slated Feb. 1

Food, fun, music and money are on tap at the Dolphin Athletic Club’s $7,500 grand prize drawdown on 2020 Drawdown on February 1 at the Hangout at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Tickets are already on sale at mygshsdac.com. The Velcro Pygmies will be the musical entertainment, and a silent auction will offer fabulous packages and deals from local vendors.

Tickets are $100 for two people, and include a buffet-style dinner, cold beer, wine, and the Velcro Pygmies show. Each couple will have one entry for the drawdown and a chance to win the $7,500 grand prize. A limited number of VIP table sponsorships are available.