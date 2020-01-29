Snook Youth Club Mardi Gras Dance, Auction Feb. 8

The Snook Youth Club in Foley will present its Mardi Gras Dance, Auction & Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7-11 p.m. in the ballroom at the Magnolia Hotel in Foley. Tickets are $50 per person, including two drink tickets, music from the Exit 105 Dance Band and hors d’ oeuvres. Dress is festive cocktail (black tie or semi-formal), and all proceeds benefit the club’s mission to provide its youth participants with the opportunity to engage in social youth programs.

For ticket info, call 943-1483 or visit the club’s facebook page.

The John McClure Snook Youth Club of Foley (SYC), is a 501c3 not for profit agency. Our mission is to provide

the children and youth of Baldwin County a safe and affordable space that includes educational and learning opportunities programs promote social, emotional, intellectual, academic, and artistic enrichment.