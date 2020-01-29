Home / More Jan 29 NEWS / Snook Youth Club Mardi Gras Dance, Auction Feb. 8

Snook Youth Club Mardi Gras Dance, Auction Feb. 8

By on January 29, 2020

Snook Youth Club Mardi Gras Dance, Auction Feb. 8

The Snook Youth Club in Foley will present its Mardi Gras Dance, Auction & Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7-11 p.m. in the ballroom at the Magnolia Hotel in Foley. Tickets are $50 per person, including two drink tickets, music from the Exit 105 Dance Band and hors d’ oeuvres. Dress is festive cocktail (black tie or semi-formal), and all proceeds benefit the club’s mission to provide its youth participants with the opportunity to engage in social youth programs.
For ticket info, call 943-1483 or visit the club’s facebook page.
The John McClure Snook Youth Club of Foley (SYC), is a 501c3 not for profit agency. Our mission is to provide
the children and youth of Baldwin County a safe and affordable space that includes educational and learning opportunities programs promote social, emotional, intellectual, academic, and artistic enrichment.

Related Items
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!