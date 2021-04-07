Free concerts at Meyer Thursdays through April 22

The City of Gulf Shores Music at Meyer Park concert series continues April 8, 15 and 22 with free concerts in a family atmosphere beginning at 6 p.m. Meyer Park, which is located at 400 E. 22nd Ave. In the event of rain, the back-up location will be at the Big Beach Brewery. For more info, call 251-968-1171.

• April 8 – The Selfless Lovers: The Selfless Lovers are a piano-driven rock n’ roll band from Austin, Texas. The group’s original music is inspired by classic rock, soul, blues and southern rock influences. The Selfless Lovers are a must-see live act; showcasing an energized retro sound, fantastic musicianship and danceable original songs. The band’s singer even plays saxophone and piano at the same time. For more info, or to listen to The Selfless Lovers’ music, go to theselflesslovers.com

• April 15 – Red and Revelers: Red and the Revelers are a high energy powerhouse swamp soul band from the depths of Mobile, Ala. Led by Red Padilla, a singer armed with a powerful soul voice, the Revelers consist of a full horn section rounded off with an assortment of exciting professional musicians ready to entertain.

• April 22 – Funk You: Friends, fun, and love comprise the ethos of Funk You, a nine-piece musical juggernaut from Augusta, GA. Motivated by the love of live performance and armed with a captivating sonic presence, the band places a healthy helping of soul atop a funky backbeat that continues to evolve after a decade on the road.