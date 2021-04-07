Friends of the Arts Grand Event April 29

Friends of the Arts Inc. will hold The Grand Event, a fundraiser for local arts programs and scholarships, on Thursday, April 29 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the theme “Betting on 21.” It will be a night of blackjack, music and dancing with Platinum Premier, delicious food from Cosmos, and an amazing silent auction. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com.

Dress is black and white cocktail attire. Covid guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit friendsoftheartsinc.org.