Friends of the Arts Grand Event April 29
Friends of the Arts Inc. will hold The Grand Event, a fundraiser for local arts programs and scholarships, on Thursday, April 29 at the Coastal Arts Center of Orange Beach. The event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with the theme “Betting on 21.” It will be a night of blackjack, music and dancing with Platinum Premier, delicious food from Cosmos, and an amazing silent auction. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased through Eventbrite at eventbrite.com.
Dress is black and white cocktail attire. Covid guidelines will be followed. For more information, visit friendsoftheartsinc.org.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login