Friends of Mary’s Shelter Planning Valentine Event

While many of us are getting ready for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas, Friends of Mary’s Shelter Gulf Coast are concentrating on Valentine’s Day 2023. That is when they will host the third annual Be My Valentine event on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church Parish Hall. The day will include a draw down, silent and live auctions and entertainment by the Gulf Coast’s very own “Elvis.” Mary’s Shelter is a home for homeless, pregnant women who choose life for their unborn child. Seated from left are Elena Lundy, Mary’s Shelter Director Kay Trattles and Judie Flanigan. Standing are Mary’s Shelter Staff Member Marianne Byrd and Sue Moreno. Not pictured are members Jeanne Franz, Donna Blizzard, Sue Koehn and Sally McKinney.