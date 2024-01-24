Holy Spirit Episcopal Thrift Shop Donates $25K to CSC

Holy Spirit Thrift Shop has awarded $25,000 to The Christian Service Center from its thrift shop sales. The Holy Spirit Thrift Shop is a ministry of Holy Spirit Episcopal Church in Gulf Shores. The shop is located at 6798A Hwy. 59 North in Gulf Shores. Store hours are Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. More information is available by calling 251-968-2797. Holy Spirit Episcopal Church is located at 616 West Fort Morgan Road in Gulf Shores. Pictured: Will Lowry, Holy Spirit Rector; Debbie Murray, volunteer; Pam Huerd, Thrift Shop Manager; Linda Chappelle, Board Chairman, Christian Service Center; Mike Ford, volunteer; Donna Workman Meghan, volunteer..