Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Latest:

News NOV 2 NEWS 

Jeep of Faith raffle is Veteran’s Day at Tacky Jacks O.B.

Mullet Wrapper 175 Views

Jeep of Faith raffle is Veteran’s Day at Tacky Jacks O.B.

The Operation ReConnect raffle for a one-of-a-kind, custom-built, hand-painted – 2021 Jeep Wrangler will come to a conclusion on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at 3 p.m. at Tacky Jacks Orange Beach, which has partnered with the locally based non-profit to raise funds to provide vacations for military families who deal with combat deployments. The funds will be used to provide beach-front accommodations for 7-nights free to the families of returning Armed Services members in every branch and rank. raffle tickets are $20 for 1; $100 for 6 or $500 for 35. Tickets are on sale at Tacky Jacks or at operationreconnect.org or facebook or by calling 251-301-6808.
Pictured: This year’s Jeep of Faith is a one-of-a-kind fully-customized 2021 Jeep Wrangler JL put together from Operation ReConnect team members from all across the United States. Features include: Hand-Painted Graphics and Rear Window glass etching by Bufkin Air Design; Rough Country Parts & Accessories: 3.5” lift kit, Vertex Shocks, Front/Rear Bumper w/tire carrier, assorted lighting accesories, MLC-6 controller; 16-million color accessory lighting including interior fiber optics; AMP electric folding steps; and embroidered interior seats with Operation ReConnect emblem. Also, the jeep has 20” Rockstar II Matte Black Wheels; LED Light Bar, Front & Rear LED Spotlights, Bluetooth controlled lighting, and custom hand painted graphics including the American Eagle, The American Flag and The Constitution Preamble.