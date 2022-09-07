Kiwanis Sporting Clay Shoot at Bushy Creek is Sept. 16

The Kiwanis Club of Gulf Shores will host its 12th Annual Sporting Clay Shoot at Bushy Creek Clays in Perdido on Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the students in South Baldwin County. Registration is from 8 – 8:30 a.m. A mandatory safety talk starts at 8:30 a.m., with a shot gun start at 9 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for participants. For more info, visit Facebook.com/GulfShoresKiwanis. Cost for four-person teams is $150 per person, and sponsorships of various levels are available. Email kray413@gmail.com for sponsor info.