GCAA Art Market Sept. 10 at G.S. First Presbyterian

By Destiny Brown

The next Gulf Coast Arts Alliance (GCAA) art market is just around the corner on Saturday, Sep. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside the First Presbyterian Church in Gulf Shores.

As always, the Art Market will feature original work from many local and regional artists displaying their crafts and creations. Everyone is welcome to this FREE showcase of the fine arts.

Artists of all mediums are invited to participate and are encouraged to sign up at the GCAA Gallery located at 225 E. 24th Street or to call (251) 948-2627 for more information.

A non-profit organization, the GCAA is devoted to advancing all facets of the arts in the communities within the Alabama Gulf Coast and beyond. The Alliance sponsors art programs, workshops and art education for all ages. To become a vendor or volunteer, please visit gulfcoastartsalliance.com or call 251- 948-2627. Mark your calendars now to attend this impressive display of the arts.