G.S. to spend $93K on Bodenhamer Center parking lot

At the Sept. 6 work session, the Gulf Shores City Council will consider awarding a contract to Civil Southeast to design the improvements to the Bodenhamer Center parking lot. The proposal is for $77,800 and in April the city also paid the company $15,200 to Civil Southeast for preliminary survey and design work.

Work at the Bodenhamer Center will include: Re-paving the entire parking lot; Adding additional parking spaces; Drainage Improvements; And Sidewalk Improvements.

The propsoal is for design services for the project, including detailed site layout, storm drainage design, grading plan, and required details for construction,” city documents state.

During the work session, the council also discussed:

• A land lease to Big Baby LLC to construct a 110-by-110 airport hangar in the southwest storage complex for $7,182 a year.

• Set a public hearing for a liquor license for Dollar General near State Route 59 on William Street just north of the Target shopping center. The hearing will be at the next regular session on Sept. 12.

• Upping the quarterly fee paid to Christie Group for lobbying services in Montgomery from $10,000 to $12,000 starting retroactive to Jan. 1.

• Reappointing David Mayfield to the Beautification Board and appointing Cindy Key and Lisa Osborn to take the place of Brooke Taylor and Rodney Powell.

• Accepting a contract with Skipper and Associates for on-call traffic engineering services for $100,000. Skipper will review traffic impact students submitted by developers. Gulf Shores new rules now require multi-family and townhome developments to submit a TIS and mitigation plan to offset traffic impacts.

• Adopting proposed changes in the fees the city charges developers that are charged for electrical, mechanical and plumbing, tree removal and upping the fee for a zoning verification letter from $10 to $75.

• Accepting a new bid for drones for the police department from Unmanned Vehicle Technology for about $34,000. Volatus Aerospace previously won the bid with a $31,000 proposal but the company withdrew and canceled the purchase order. Unmanned Vehicle Technology was the next lowest conforming bid.

• Public assembly permits for second annual Gulf Shores High School tailgate party at Gulf Place on Sept. 14, Alabama Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 17 at Mo’s Landing, the 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival on Oct. 6-9 and Big Beach Marathon and Half Marathon on the weekend of Jan. 28-29.