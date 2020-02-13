O.B. Garden Club Game Day & Salad Luncheon Feb. 19

By Renita Durbin

For all who love to play games or just love great lunches, come to The Orange Beach Garden Club Annual Salad Luncheon and Game Day and bring friends. The date is Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The cost is $25 per ticket, and the location is the Event Center at the Wharf in Orange Beach. Buy your tickets at The Emporium in Orange Beach and sign up for the table size you need for you and your friends. 4, 6 or 8. Bring your own cards, etc., for the game you want to play. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The games begin at 10 a.m. with coffee and cookies for all. Lunch is at noon with the most delicious homemade salads and desserts. At 1 p.m. we will begin our raffle, and we will have over 90 gifts available. You can purchase raffle tickets at the event. Call 251-979-5308 for more information.