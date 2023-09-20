Orange Beach Freedom Fest is a patriotic celebration

Oct. 6-7 event includes Bama Beach Cruisin’ Car Show & kids zone

The 3rd Annual Orange Beach Freedom Fest and Bama Coast Cruisin’ Car Show returns to The Wharf on Friday, October 6th and Saturday, October 7th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., each day.

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6-7, will feature the Bama Coast Cruisin’s Fall Car Show on Main Street along with a Kids’ Zone with drinks, snacks. bouncy houses and activities run by the Orange Beach Police Department as a fundraiser for the OBPD Benevolent Fund. For more information on the Bama Coast Cruisin’ Fall Car Show and how to register, visit the Bama Coast Cruisin’ website.

Branches of our U.S. Armed Forces will be represented at the festival on Friday and Saturday along with non-profit military and veteran groups. Also on Friday only, Orange Beach police and fire will have apparatus on display and give demonstrations.

On Saturday only in the west parking lot behind the movie theater, that area will feature arts & crafts booths, food vendors, a music stage co-sponsored by Flora-Bama and CoastAL Orange Beach, and an Outdoor Village, highlighting the freedom of our great outdoors.

The CoastAL/Flora-Bama Stage will sponsor the msuic stage on Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Also on Saturday, The Marshals Mardi Gras group will hold a motorcycle rally and the Island Time Jeepers will hold a Jeep rally.

Capping off the Freedom Fest weekend, The Outlaw Music Festival featuring Willie Nelson, The Avett Brothers, Gov’t Mule, Elizabeth Cook, + Particle Kid is coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on Sunday, Oct. 8th as part of the 2023 C Spire Concert Series!

It’s going to be another red, white and blue weekend to remember.

Marshals’ Motocycle Rally

The Marshals’ motorcycle rally is planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a parade from The Wharf to Perdido Pass rolling at noon. Register for The Marshals’ 2023 Let Freedom Roar Run and Rally on Eventbrite. All proceeds will benefit Youth Reach Gulf Coast.

Island Time Jeepers Parade

The Jeep Rally, organized by Island Time Jeepers, will follow the motorcycles during the parade. All proceeds from the Jeep Rally registration will benefit Operation ReConnect. a non-profit operated and managed by current and former service-members to provide the gift of time to post 9/11 overseas combat deployment soldiers with seven uninterrupted days of vacation together with their families to unwind and reconnect in Coastal Alabama or Perdido Key.