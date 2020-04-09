Sassy Bass updates Grocery, Pizza/Deli & Rest. Hours

Ft. Morgan’s Sassy Bass Amazin’ Grill has updated hours of operation at all three businesses located on its Ft. Morgan campus. Grocery store is open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Pizza/Deli is open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Restaurant is open 4-7 p.m. Sassy Bass is located at 5160 Ft. Morgan Rd. (AL180). Info: (251) 975-1010 or sassybassmarketplace.com. The hours were updated to “to safely serve the Ft Morgan Community in our best way possible,” said Eric Bradley. “We love you guys! Shop Local!”