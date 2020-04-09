Sassy Bass updates Grocery, Pizza/Deli & Rest. Hours
Ft. Morgan’s Sassy Bass Amazin’ Grill has updated hours of operation at all three businesses located on its Ft. Morgan campus. Grocery store is open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Pizza/Deli is open 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Restaurant is open 4-7 p.m. Sassy Bass is located at 5160 Ft. Morgan Rd. (AL180). Info: (251) 975-1010 or sassybassmarketplace.com. The hours were updated to “to safely serve the Ft Morgan Community in our best way possible,” said Eric Bradley. “We love you guys! Shop Local!”
You must be logged in to post a comment Login