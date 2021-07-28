Home / MORE Feb 24 NEWS / South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting Aug. 15

South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting Aug. 15

By on July 28, 2021

South Baldwin Theatre annual meeting Aug. 15

The annual SBCT members meeting is August 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre. If you have bought a ticket to a play, you are a member of South Baldwin Community Theater. Attend the meeting vote on board members, policies, etc. The theatre is located at 2022 W 2nd St. in Gulf Shores. For more info, call 251-968-6721 or visit sbct.biz.
Each year, three executive and three at-large board members are elected fo two year terms. Steve Henry can and will serve a second term if re-elected treasurer, Barbara Campbell can and will serve a second term if re-elected secretary, and Ellen Henry and Meaghan Bratton can and will serve a second terms as as at-large board members if re-elected. Send nominees for board positions to f.wittman@gmail.com.

Related Items

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!