The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay is gearing up for its biggest project of the year, the Annual Mullet Festival on Labor Day at the Lillian Community Club

The day begins with breakfast, followed by the 5K Run and Walk, Mullet Toss, Silent Auction and Déjà vu Market, mullet/catfish/ham lunch, music, raffle, craft vendors, bake sale, blood mobile and more.

Start the fun with the famous Optimist breakfast that is served from 7 to 9 a.m. $4 will get you eggs, sausage, pancakes, grits, biscuits and gravy, fruit and beverage. Kids under 8 years of age eat FREE!

American Legion Post 48 members will raise the flag in an awe-inspiring presentation at 7:15 a.m., with the race stepping off at 7:30. Awards will be presented in several age groups for the runners and walkers. The 1-Mile Fun Run starts at 8:30. To sign up for the race visit OCPBfoundation.org. Registration on the day of the race at the LCC begins at 6 a.m.

The Kids’ Fun Station opens at 9:30 a.m. and remains open until 2 p.m. Men, women, boys and girls will be competing in the Mullet Toss from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards will be given in several categories.

Gently used items of all kinds will be available for sale in the Déjà Vu Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the Silent Auction tables to bid on a variety of items including tools, household items and gift certificates for everything from dinners to haircuts and beyond.

There’s nothing better for lunch than the Optimist Club special mullet/catfish dinner that includes hushpuppies, baked beans, grits, coleslaw, dessert and beverage. Don’t like fish? We’ll have ham available for you. Cost is $10 per person, but once again, kids under 8 eat FREE!

Big Jake and the Tag-A-Longs will provide music for listening and dancing from noon to 3 p.m. The Raffle drawing will be held at 3 p.m. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Prizes are $1,000, $400, $200 and $100.

All proceeds from the event will be used to fund programs to “Bring Out the Best in Kids.” Throughout the school year Optimist members work with Elberta and Foley schools on a variety of projects including reading, math tutoring, mentoring, providing Christmas gifts for Special Needs classes, and donations to local organizations that help those in need.

The club provides scholarships to high school seniors and to students to attend the National Flight Academy aboard NAS Pensacola. A Fishing Rodeo, Easter Egg Hunt and Breakfast with Santa are also on the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay agenda.