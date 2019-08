Nobius will play Pelican Place concert Series finale Aug. 22

Nobius (pictured) will be be the guest band on August 22 during the final installment of the Sounds of Summer Thursday Evening Concert Series in the central courtyard at Pelican Place at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores. Concerts are from 6-8 p.m. and free to the public. Pelican Place is located at 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. at the intersection of Hwy. 59 and County Rd. 4. Find more info at pelicanplacegulfshores. com.