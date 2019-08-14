South Baldwin Chamber Receives AACC Distinction

The South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce received Accredited Alabama Chamber of Commerce Distinction. The AACC program sets standards of excellence for chambers in the State of Alabama. It recognizes chambers that have achieved those standards while offering guidelines for those to improve their effectiveness. The program is designed to promote public awareness of the intent of the chamber of commerce brand as a not-for-profit community development- based business membership organization by providing a peer review process of generally accepted chamber of commerce organizational benchmarks. The program looks at six standard topics: Organization, Mission Focus, Professional Administration, Financial Management, Communications, and, Advocacy. Pictured: SBCC staff: (no particular order) Donna Watts – President & CEO; Gale Croft – South Baldwin Chamber Foundation Exe. Director; Jeanette Harris – Office Manager; Ed Bushaw – Workforce Development Director; Travis Valentine – V.P. of Investor Relations and Business Growth & Retention; Sally Westendorf – Director of Community Betterment and Pro-Business Advocacy, Lori Pressley – Communications Director; Rachel Spear – Events Director; Kylee Raulerson – Event Operations Manager.