OBFD Responds To Charter Boat Fire

Coast Guard Station Pensacola assisted the Orange Beach Fire Department in fighting a charter boat fire around 2 p.m. on July 27. All eight passengers aboard were transferred to a good Samaritan vessel and no injuries were reported. An OBFD fire boat quickly extinguished the fire but not before major damage occurred on a 38 foot charter boat, Hoss Fly. Orange Beach Fire/Rescue personnel were assisted by Orange Beach Police, US Coast Guard, Alabama Marine Police and numerous private vessels who responded to the distress calls. All occupants of the boat had been removed prior by private vessel operators before the OBFD arrived. ALEA towed the burned vessel to their office adjacent to Perdido Pass. OBFD offered “huge thanks to all responding agencies and especially to the private vessels. Without their help the outcome of this could have been very different.”