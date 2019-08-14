Sirens of the Sea Drawdown Sept. 20

You’re welcome to come on in, and join the Sirens of the Sea Mardi Gras Krewe at their annual Fall Ball on Friday, September 20 from 6-10:30 p.m.at the Event Center at the Wharf. Wear clothing from your favorite SEC or NFL team and come on over for the football themed dradown. Your $50 admission ticket provides tailgating fun, live music, delicious dinner, cash bar, various types of raffles and your chance to win $5,000 cash!

Don’t forget those dancing shoes. Jesse Duncan Music will play all of your favorite dance tunes. McClure’s New York Bagel and Sandwich Shoppe is catering the dinner.

All Siren members have $50 admission tickets, as well as raffle tickets for $2 each. Purchase of the $2 raffle ticket puts your name in the hat to win one of the following items: Expedia Cruise Travel gift certificate ($500); Adventure fishing charter ($500) or one-night stay at Perdido Beach Resort with dinner at Voyagers ($300). Other raffles will include items such as golf outings, Botox injections, Polaris sling car rental, as well as several pieces of beautiful jewelry from Diamond Jewelers, Manning Jewelers, and Frank & Company Fine Jewelry

Proceeds from this year’s Fall Ball will be used to support charities selected by President Susan Giannini and Emblem Connie Conlon: Expect Excellence, a City of Orange Beach After School Program; the Orange Beach Police Department K-9 Unit, for dog body armor; Daybreak Respite Senior Care in Gulf Shores; Gail Pond scholarship for a local high school senior; and Mardi Gras activities.

Beginning August 21st, tickets will be available at J & M Tackle in Orange Beach, McClure’s New York Bagel and Sandwich Shoppe in Orange Beach, and Diamond Jewelers in Gulf Shores. For more ticket information, please contact Linda Pacatte at 251.402.2218 or Judy Hamby at 270.887.9691.

Pictured: President Susan Giannini and Second Vice President Debra Windham.