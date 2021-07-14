Turkey Branch Bridge on CR 65 will close for repairs on July 14

The bridge over Turkey Branch on County Rd. 65 and Wolf Creek on $1 million in federal funding and an additional $500,000 from Baldwin County.

The bridge on County Rd. 65 in Foley will be impassable for six weeks beginning July 14. Work on the Doc McDuffie Bridge will follow. Traffic will detour around the site by using County Road 26, 12 and Hickory Street.

Neither of the bridges are structurally deficient, but heavy truck traffic from two concrete plants and an asphalt company has decreased the typical 50 year life cycle for the bridges, according to Baldwin County Engineer Joey Nunnally.

Baldwin County will replace the bridge with pre-fabricated girders joined to the bridge deck using newly developed high grade concrete that will cut construction time from 40 weeks to six weeks.