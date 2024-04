Baldwin Prayer Breakfast slated May 2 in Robertsdale

The 20th Annual Baldwin County Prayer Breakfast will be held on May 2 at the Baldwin County Coliseum (19477 Fairground Rd.) in Robertsdale beginning with breakfast at 6:30 a.m. followed by a 7 a.m. program with guest speaker Dr. Mark Foley, Ph.D., president Eemeritus at the University of Mobile. Tickets are $30 per person. More info: 251- 947-2626.