Red Dirt Boys & Hay at April 21 Mudbottom Revival

The Red Dirt Boys with opening act Rollin’ In The Hay will play the April 21 MudBottom Revival Music Festival on the banks of beautiful Dog River. A fun afternoon created to raise awareness and funds for Dog River Clearwater Revival’s ongoing Dog River improvement projects, hours are 2-6 p.m. (with gates opening at 1:30 p.m.) at the end of Riviere Du Chien Road (3619 Riviere Du Chien Road). Come by vehicle, bike, kayak, canoe, stand up paddle board, or boat and enjoy the music from the peninsula! Boat taxis will transport ticket holders from their anchored parking spots to the dock. Pack your own coolers, blankets, and chairs. Bathrooms will be on the premises. Tickets are $35 through April 14 and $45 at the festival. Sponsorships are available. More info: dogriver.org/events or mudbottomrevival@ gmail.com.