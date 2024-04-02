Tickets for April 27 Bald Eagle Bash are now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for the 14th annual Bald Eagle Bash, scheduled on Saturday, April 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center at the mouth of the Fish River and Weeks Bay.

The $82.50 per person tickets will not be sold at the gate. This signature annual fundraiser for SALT has earned a reputation for delivering great food, great music, and a great time, all on the edges of beautiful Weeks Bay. The menu includes fresh Gulf shrimp, a low country shrimp boil, delectable desserts, beer from Braided River Brewering Company and Fairhope Brewing Company (serving the event signature brew – Bald Eagle Blue). There will also be a great selection of wine and a silent auction. This year’s musical entertainment will feature The Dial Street Band. For more info or tickets, call 251-990-5004, email salt@southalabamalandtrust.org or visit southalabamalandtrust.org.

The event is SALT’s largest event and raises funds to restore vulnerable coastline, protect wildlife, and promote environmental education in coastal Alabama.