Pensacola Jazz Fest is April 6-7 in Seville Square

Jazz Pensacola will celebrate the 39th Annual Pensacola Jazz Fest April 6-7 in historic Seville Square in downtown Pensacola.

Enjoy stellar jazz from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The free, two-day festival will feature national and regional jazz bands, plus many area school and college bands.

Saturday’s headliners include Matt McCarty’s Sidewinder Seven, Dr. Jill and Gary Wofsey Quartet Featuring Allen Beeson, Ali Ryerson, Mike Levine and Miami Spice and Jazz Pensacola Orchestra.

Sunday afternoon features the Band Director’s Band consisting of the area’s high school band directors as well as Swingin’ with John Saavedra, Pearl Ash Jazz, Total Connection and Danny Abel Trio with Joe Ashlar. Mid-morning both days brings performances by the local and area middle, high school and college bands. More info: pensacolajazzfest.com.