Cookin’ with Carolyn Chicken, Apple, and Pear Salad

2-1/2 cups chopped fresh pear (about 2 medium)

2 cups chopped apple (about 2 small)

2Tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup coarsely chopped celery

1/2 cup jellied whole-berry cranberry sauce

1/3 cup nonfat mayonnaise

1 tsp. sugar

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

2-1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast

(skinned before cooking and cooked without salt)

2 Tbsp. chopped pecans, toasted

Combine first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl; toss well.

Stir in celery; set aside. Combine cranberry sauce and

next 3 ingredients in a bowl; stir well. Add to pear mixture,

and toss gently. Stir in chicken; cover and chill thoroughly.

Sprinkle with pecans before serving.

Yield 6 (1-1/2 cup servings.)

Enjoy