Cookin’ with Carolyn Chicken, Apple, and Pear Salad
2-1/2 cups chopped fresh pear (about 2 medium)
2 cups chopped apple (about 2 small)
2Tbsp. lemon juice
1 cup coarsely chopped celery
1/2 cup jellied whole-berry cranberry sauce
1/3 cup nonfat mayonnaise
1 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
2-1/2 cups chopped cooked chicken breast
(skinned before cooking and cooked without salt)
2 Tbsp. chopped pecans, toasted
Combine first 3 ingredients in a medium bowl; toss well.
Stir in celery; set aside. Combine cranberry sauce and
next 3 ingredients in a bowl; stir well. Add to pear mixture,
and toss gently. Stir in chicken; cover and chill thoroughly.
Sprinkle with pecans before serving.
Yield 6 (1-1/2 cup servings.)
Enjoy