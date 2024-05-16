Foley Recognizing More Century Trees

The Foley Revitalization and Beautification Advisory Board and city officials presented a Century Tree plaque to Margaret Krupinski and her family (pictured) on May 7. The plaque recognizes a live oak on the property of Krupinski Farm on Charolais Road. The city will also present a plaque to Dustin and Felicia Parrish to be placed near their live oak tree on Waverly Lane. Foley property owners can contact the city if they know of a tree that might fit the Century Tree program. Program supporters will evaluate the tree to determine if it qualifies as a Foley Century Tree.

In order to qualify for recognition, a tree must fit size requirements, but in reasonably good condition and expected to live at least 10 more years. Factors considered in determining age include the size of the trunk. An oak tree must be 30 inches in diameter at 4.5 feet above the ground. Other species should be at least 35 inches in diameter at 4.5 feet above the ground.

The board will examine and measure each tree nominated, and will decide if all criteria are met. The city will record the pertinent information and will provide one plaque per species, identifying and recognizing the tree, to the private property owner.

A property owner with more than one Century Tree per species can buy additional plaques from the city. Plaques provided by the city should be displayed with the tree. More info: 251-943-1545.