St. John Parish Festival is May 25 in Magnolia Springs

Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church will hold its Parish Festival on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the church’s Magnolia Springs campus at 10800 St. John’s Lane. Festivities include a chance to win $5,000, yard games, cornhole, horse shoes, crafts, local vendors and music from aaron Bruti Daniels. There will be food for sale, including tacos, burgers and hot dogs, and plenty of cold beverages, including beer.

In addition to the $5K grand prize, there will be six $100 prizes awarded at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds from the fest are earmarked for the parish center building fund. For more info, visit StJohn MS.com or call (251) 965-7719.

Pictured: Bruti Daniels is a one man band performing cover songs of a variety of genres including rockabilly, country, rock and blues.