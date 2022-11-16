Family Promise Chocolate Affair Dec. 8 at Daphne Civic Center

The 15th Annual Chocolate Affair – A Night of Promises will be held on Dec. 8 from 6-9 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center. The event is an annual fundraiser event to provide shelter and housing services to families with children experiencing homelessness. Online and in-person silent auction, live fund the mission auction, desserts galore, area restaurant chefs specialties, and music by Bo Grant (formerly from the Platters) are among the features this year. Tickets are $50 per person, and many levels of sponsorships are also available. For more info, call 251-947-5641 or visit familypromisebc.org.