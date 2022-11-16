Final Movie at Meyer Park will be Elf on December 15

The City of Gulf Shores fifth annual Movies at Meyer Park series is back again this year. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and join friends and neighbors at Meyer Park for a free movie under the stars. The third and final movies in thre series is Elf (PG) on Dec. 15. Movies are free and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located in the Waterway Village District at 400 East 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. Food trucks will be present at each movie, and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber will be onsite selling beverages for all ages.