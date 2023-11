Foley Garden Club Field Trip

The Foley Garden Club enjoyed a recent field trip to Flowerwood Nursery in Loxley (picture attached) followed by lunch at a nearby restaurant. The club meets monthly, Sep – May. The November meeting will be held at the Foley Public Library on the 16th at 11 a.m. in the upstairs meeting room. New members are always welcome. For more info, please contact Lynn @ 251-504-7721.