Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo welcomes Waylon into the family

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is excited to announce the birth of Waylon, the New Guinea singing dog to the zoo family. Waylon was born to parents Yugi and Jacoby on September 13. He has spent the majority of his time behind the scenes but is now beginning to adventure out into park. Waylon will continue to be trained and will serve as an educational animal ambassador to educate the community about his species and the importance of conservation. Waylon has already begun to demonstrate his vocal abilities and is serenading his keeper staff regularly. You can visit Waylon in the Big Cat area of the Zoo, daily from 9 am – 4 pm. Learn more at alabamagulfcoastzoo.org.